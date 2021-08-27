Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.8. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.