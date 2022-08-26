This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. There is …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 t…
This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Perio…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. There is a 33% chance of rain in the f…