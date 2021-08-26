Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.