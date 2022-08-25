For the drive home in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
