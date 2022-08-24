This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
