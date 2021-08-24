Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.