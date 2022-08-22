Orangeburg's evening forecast: Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
