Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.61. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.