This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.61. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
