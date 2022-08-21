Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.