Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
