Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest.