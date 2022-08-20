Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
