Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.