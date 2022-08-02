This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a pe…