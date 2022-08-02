Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.