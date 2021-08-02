Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.