This evening in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Sun…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangebu…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a…