Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.