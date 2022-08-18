For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
