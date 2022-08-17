For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
