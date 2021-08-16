For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Don't leave…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chanc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a ver…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 1…