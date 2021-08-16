Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.