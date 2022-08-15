Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.