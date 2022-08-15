Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
