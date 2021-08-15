Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.