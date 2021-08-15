Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
