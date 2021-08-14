For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
