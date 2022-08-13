Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead,…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.