Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96.94. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.