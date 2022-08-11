Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though i…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead,…