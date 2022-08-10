Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.