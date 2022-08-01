Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
