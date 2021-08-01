This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangebu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makin…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Sun…