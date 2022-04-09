Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 37F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.