This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It should rea…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temper…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …