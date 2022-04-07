Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 d…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rai…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. It looks l…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperature…