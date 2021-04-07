For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
