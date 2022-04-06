This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 2:00 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
