Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.