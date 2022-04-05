Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 d…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Perio…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. It looks l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperature…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures…