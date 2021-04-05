 Skip to main content
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

