Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.