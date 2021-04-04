 Skip to main content
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

