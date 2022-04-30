Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.