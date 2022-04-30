This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
