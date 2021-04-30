This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
