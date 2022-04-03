 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

