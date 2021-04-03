This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
