Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.

