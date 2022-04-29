 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

