Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
