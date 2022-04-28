Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
