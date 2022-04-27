Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.