Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling …
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It loo…
This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…