For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Orangeburg. It shoul…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Lo…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will se…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It s…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…