Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
