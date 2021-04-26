 Skip to main content
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

