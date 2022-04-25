 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News