Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Orangeburg. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

