Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.