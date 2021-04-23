This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It looks lik…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It s…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temper…