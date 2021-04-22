 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News